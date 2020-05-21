Mohanlal turns 60: Mammootty wishes ‘younger brother’ in an emotional video message

Mega star Mammootty’s Facebook video message on the occasion of Mohanlal’s 60th birthday goes viral!

Mohanlal turns 60: Mega star Mammootty’s Facebook video message on the occasion of Mohanlal’s 60th birthday goes viral! This rare and candid tribute to Mohanlal clearly won hearts. The most heartwarming part of the message is where the megastar talks about how Mohanlal has stood with him during the marriages of his children like a family member. In this candid video message for Mohanlal, Mammootty goes on to share how Pranav Mohanlal sought his blessings firstbefore beginning his debut in Malayalam cinema! These candid revelations give fans rare glimpses of a very emotional and nostalgic Mammootty!

Malayalam cinema’s super stars: Mammootty and Mohanlal

In Malayalam cinema, the reign of Mammootty and Mohanlal as its leading heroes for several decades also significantly marks the ‘golden years of cinema’ for its vibrant, highly intellectual film industry. Having worked with some of the best directors and producers in the industry, these two stellar, leading heroes would have ordinarily seen themselves pitched against each other way too often at the box office as ‘adversaries’.

Strikingly, this is where the stereotypical ‘race-ahead-of-adversary’ narrative gets a twist! Their personalities were dominated by their love for art and cinema over and above box office cash registers, thereby allowing room for creative collaborations through the numerous Malayalam films they worked together on rather than pitching each other as rivals competing at the box office.

In his Facebook video, a glimpse of Mammootty’s candid and emotional tribute to Mohanlal reveals the friendship between the two iconic actors. He refers to their magical journey in the field of acting, comparing their initial preparations for their films like students heading to complete exams and adds that they managed to pass well, which is why fans love them the way they do today.

Even as celebrities from all walks of life such as Shashi Tharoor, Kamal Haasan and many others poured in their best wishes, Mammootty’s video went viral with movie goers, who embarked on a sharing spree of the mega star’s video message. Curious to know what makes Mammootty’s video message for Mohanlal so special?

What makes Mammootty’s video message special?

Firstly, it is not every day that fans get to hear one actor share candid thoughts about the other, which is where Mammootty’s video message stands out as special.

Secondly, the authenticity and stature of the two actors, legends as they are in the context of Indian cinema, comes through clearly. To hear one talk so candidly about the other is a rarity.

READ: Happy birthday Mohanlal! Malayalam cinema’s ‘Complete Actor’ turns 60 today; wishes pour in

To hear mega star Mammootty talk about how Mohanlal has been close to his family, and that Pranav Mohanlal sought his blessings before his debut in the field of cinema offers a rare glimpse into the personal rapport and mutual respect that the two actors share.

Not just as actors who have worked together for decades and competed at the box office, Mammootty refers to Mohanlal several times as his ‘younger brother’. This emotional video message showcases the two leading stars of Malayalam cinema as artists and friends in the truest spirit of what it implies – leaving a creative and culturally rich legacy for several generations to come.

True artists, it is often said, choose to compete only with themselves.

This is where Mammoottyy’s tribute to Mohanlal, referring to him as Malayalam cinema’s ‘Mahanadan’ (great actor) demonstrates the essence of a true artist.