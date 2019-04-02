Mammootty movie Madhuraraja grand trailer launch in Abu Dhabi on April 5

By: | Published: April 2, 2019 4:36 PM

For Mammootty fans, the wait continues till April 12 as there's no bigger excitement than watching their favourite star on screen just before the festive occasion of Vishu.

Mammootty fans, rejoice! Malayalam cinema’s superstar has just unveiled the grand trailer launch of his upcoming movie, Madhuraraja, in Abu Dhabi. The official Abu Dhabi launch is slated for April 5. a sequel to the super hit film ‘Pokkiri Raja’, directed by Vysakh and starring Mammootty and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. For the Malayalam film industry, Pokkiri Raja had scripted one of the biggest hits in 2010.

What had earlier excited fans the most was that the film’s director Vysakh had deftly positioned Mammootty and Prithviraj in the lead roles, bringing in Shriya Saran to play the lead role as heroine.

Today, Mammootty has shared the official Abu Dhabi grand trailer launch of Maharaja on Facebook. The film is already a much-awaited movie with film buffs.

Given that Prithviraj Sukumaran has been busy with his film ‘Lucifer’ starring Mohanlal, it seems that the Pokkiri Raja co-star may not be seen in the much-awaited sequel with Mammootty.

Interestingly, a hashtag war had also erupted on Twitter between Mohanlal-starrer Lucifer and Mammootty starrer Madhuraraja, with the latter clocking an impressive number of tweets in a single day – over a lakh!

In Prithviraj’s place, Tamil actor Jai will portray a prominent role. Other notable actors in Madhuraraja include Nedumudi Venu, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Salim Kumar, Aju Varghese, Annu Sree, Anna Rajan and others.

Movie goers can also look forward to seeing Sunny Leone in a special dance number in the Mammootty-starrer. In one of her media interactions, Leone had expressed excitement about sharing screen space with the Malayalam super star, who is also a National award winner.

Sunny Leone termed it an ‘amazing opportunity’ to work alongside Mammootty in Madhuraraja and highlighted that the song has not been forced into the film’s narrative but it is significant enough to take the narrative forward.

