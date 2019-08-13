Mammootty apologises to National Award Jury head Rahul Rawail, here’s why

Superstar Mammootty has played the lead character in director Ram’s ‘Peranbu’.

The Chairman of the jury of National Film Awards, Rahul Rawail received a lot of hate messages from the angry fans of actor Mammootty. The awards are conferred according to the recommendations made by the central jury members. The jury, which was headed by the veteran film-maker Rahul Rawail had submitted a report with the recommendations to the Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar. The jury announced the names of the winner of the 66th National Film Awards on August 9 in a session headed by the Chairman of Jury.

Rahul Rawail, since the announcement of the National Film Awards, has come under attack as fans were upset by the jury’s snub of Mammootty’s Tamil film Peranbu. Fans claimed that Mammootty’s versatility as an actor should have been recommended.

Superstar Mammootty has played the role of a single middle-aged father with a spastic daughter in the film Peranbu. The film and the actor’s performance both have received praises. The movie and actor’s performance was liked by both critics and fans. Many fans had high expectations that Mammootty will receive his fourth National Award. Fans are claiming that the 67-year-old south Indian actor certainly deserved an award for his performance in the movie. Ayushmann Khurrana (Andhadhun) and Vicky Kaushal (Uri) were selected by the jury for the Best Actor award.

After being verbally attacked by the angry fans of actor Mammootty, the veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail decided to bring the incident to the actor’s notice. He clarified that the film ‘Peranbu’ was not passed by the regional panel and thus there was no method for its consideration.

Rahul Rawail in a Facebook message wrote ” Hello! Mr Mammoootty. A lot of hate mail has been received with extremely nasty content from your fans. The so-called fan club of sent such messages seeking clarification as to why you were not given the National Award as Best Actor for the film Peranbu. Let me be very specific and clear here: Firstly, no one entertains the authority to question the decisions made by a jury. Secondly, the film featuring you has been rejected by the regional panel and thus didn’t contend further. Your follower or fans or devotees should not fight for an already lost cause.”

Though Mammootty told Rawail that he had no clue about the incident. Replying to Rawail, Mammootty wrote on Facebook, “Sorry sir. I was unaware of any such incident. But since, I am involved, I apologize for what had happened.” However, The Facebook post by Rahul Rawail has been deleted since.

The Tamil film Peranbu has been written and directed by Ram. The movie is about a complex relationship between a father and his physically impaired daughter.