Mammootty and Mohanlal receive UAE’s golden visa; what is UAE golden visa, others who received it

Mammootty and Mohanlal, Malayalam superstars, have received UAE’s golden visa this time. The actors announced the news to their fans on their Twitter handles on Monday evening. The duo shared photos of themselves along with the visa on their social media accounts.

Taking to Twitter, Mammootty expressed heartfelt gratitude to HE Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi for awarding the UAE Golden Visa. On the other hand, Mohanlal too shared the picture on Twitter and expressed sincere thanks to H E Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi for bestowing the UAE Golden Visa.

Malayalam superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty are currently in Dubai. The duo received the Golden Visa from the UAE government and was handed over to them by the government officials on August 23.

Everything about the UAE’s golden visa

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) introduced this new system for long-term residence visas in 2019. This enables foreigners to stay, study and work in the country without needing a national sponsor that too with a 100 per cent control/ownership of business. The 2019 amendment was introduced to cover up for the COVID led economic losses in the country. This attracted new foreign residents to live in the city. This Golden Visa system offers long-term residency, say 5- 10 years. It is available particularly to entrepreneurs, investors, individuals with exceptional talents–like researchers, professionals, scientists and students with outstanding academia.

How can you apply

Candidates who are interested and would like to apply for the Golden Visa, can go to the official website of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship — ICA (the eChannel for residency and citizenship), or the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) which work closely with the ministry. Candidates are required to submit the required documents and be willing to relocate to the country (UAS) in accordance with their business plans/ventures.

Indian celebrities who have have the golden visa

Bollywood’ famous Sanjay Dutt had also received the golden visa earlier this year on May 26. The actor took his social media Twitter account to share the news with fans . Sharing pictures holding a golden passport with a golden visa, the actor thanked the UAE government for granting him the visa.

India tennis player Sania Mirza was also granted the Dubai Golden Visa earlier this year in July. This allowed Sania and husband Shoaib Malik, 10-year residency in the UAE. Sania Mirza is the third Indian personality to join the list after Shahrukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt. Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Novak Djokovic are some of the famous international sports personalities who received the UAE Golden Visa.