Malgudi Days set to make a comeback! Airtel Digital TV teams up with EPIC On to bring back 80’s favorite show

This announcement simply means that now Airtel Digital TV users will be able to entertain themselves on channel number 102.

Wow, good news for fans of popular 80s TV show ‘Malgudi Days’! In an effort to cash in on the popularity and renewed interest over the retro daily shows that was started by the national broadcaster DD National since the lockdown began, Airtel Digital TV has come up with a plan to take this a notch higher. Known as one of India’s most subscribed satellite dish service providers, Airtel Digital TV has teamed up with IN10 Media-owned OTT platform EPIC On to broadcast Malgudi Days for their users. In their statement, the companies have stated that they are intending to reach out to almost 16 million users through their partnership where they will allow the users to recall their young ages or childhood amid the ongoing lockdown.

This announcement simply means that now Airtel Digital TV users will be able to entertain themselves on channel number 102. They will also get multiple options to watch the 80’s series where they can watch the episodes back to back along with the option of watching episodes on a daily basis like it was at the time when Malgudi Days was first shown on TV.

Clearly, during the lockdown period, India has witnessed an unprecedented interest and demand for those TV shows that were popular during the 80s such as the Ramayan, Mahabharat, among many. No wonder, AIrtel Digital TV also ramped up efforts to showcase RK Narayan’s timeless and nostalgic ‘Malgudi Days’ series on their platform.

“As a brand we are always innovating to delight our customers with a rich bouquet of content. We picked up that nostalgia is a strong consumer need and Malgudi Days is one of the most perfect all-time classic that a whole lot of us grew up watching. We are delighted to add the show to our offerings and promise to continue adding such relevant content for our customers.”, said the marketing head of Airtel digital TV, Aashish Ahuja on the idea behind bringing Malgudi Days back on TV screens.

EPIC on has said that the efforts to join Airtel digital TV has been made for a long-term partnership and it will enable the company to a wider set of audience. “We are happy to join hands with Airtel digital TV and strengthen our presence across the country. This is the beginning of a long-term partnership. We are hoping to continue curating high-appealing India-centric bespoke programmes for the service and truly entertain audiences across all age-groups.”, said the Chief Operating Officer, EPIC On, Sourjya Mohanty.

For those who used to love watching the Malgudi Days series, this will be a nostalgic treat as a bunch of characters leading very simple lives in a fictitious town created by RK Narayan spring to life.

Not just that, some fine acting performances can be enjoyed, be it the child actor Master Manjunath and some of India’s most critically acclaimed actors including Girish Karnad. Undoubtedly, the stories brought to life through Malgudi Days will evoke nostalgia in viewers through simple yet powerful storytelling.