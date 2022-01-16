Malayalam superstar Mammootty tests positive for Covid-19, urges people to mask up

Fans started flooding the comment section with the ‘get well soon’ messages as soon as the news broke on the Internet.

Malayalam superstar Mammootty tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday (January 16, 2022). The actor shared the news with fans on the social media platform Twitter.

“Despite taking all the necessary precautions I tested Covid positive yesterday. Besides a light fever, I am otherwise fine. I am self-isolating at home as per the directions of the concerned authorities. I wish for all of you to stay safe. Mask up at all times and take care,” the actor wrote.

Fans started flooding the comment section with the ‘get well soon’ messages as soon as the news broke on the Internet.

“Wishing you a Speedy & Healthy recovery. All our prayers & love are with you, still, a long reign awaits!! Take care, sir”, wrote one of his fans.

“We’re praying for your speedy recovery and good health. Take care,” another tweet read.

Mammootty is currently busy with his new project which is all set to feature on Netflix. The OTT platform is yet to make an official announcement regarding the project. The actor was busy shooting his upcoming film, tentatively titled CBI 5. According to the media reports, the shooting has been temporarily suspended.