Malayalam super star Mammootty mesmerizes audience at Bahrain’s ‘Harmonious Kerala’ event

At Bahrain's 'Harmonious Kerala' event, Malayalam superstar Mammootty mesmerized the audience on stage with none other than veteran singer P. Jayachandran! The photos that Mammootty shared on his Facebook page have also gone viral as fans loved the actor's photos from the Bahrain event. Donning a classic black and shirt and jeans for the event in Bahrain, Mammootty looked the part of a superstar whose glamour quotient is effortless and natural. What drove the audiences into a tizzy was that the superstar did something on stage that he usually does not do. Yes, you guessed right! Mammootty sang on stage, along with renowned singer P. Jayachandran. Addressing the Kerala audience in Bahrain, Mammootty has been quoted saying candidly that just because he does not know how to sing does not necessarily mean that he will not sing at all. Sharing light moments at the Harmonious Kerala event, the 'Madhura Raja' actor shared some candid moments with the audience before he went on to sing on stage with P Jayachandran and actor Manoj K. Jayan. Mammootty's latest movie 'Madhura Raja' is already a blockbuster at the box office. Director Vysakh is known to be good with creating mass entertainers that click with the Malayali audience. Across social media platforms, audiences have been posting good reviews of 'Madhura Raja', which is a sequel to 'Pokkiri Raja' starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mammootty. READ: Madhura Raja grand trailer launch in Abu Dhabi 'Pokkiri Raja' had been a big hit with the audience. Firstly, it had a unique storytelling format whereby the first half is dominated by Prithviraj Sukumaran and superstar Mammootty makes the much-awaited entry into the movie at the interval. Also, the comedy sequences in the first half of 'Pokkiri Raja' drew many laughs from the audience. According to reports from the Malayalam film industry, 2019 looks to be a super busy year for Mammootty, given that at least six releases have been planned for the 'Madhura Raja' actor. One of the most awaited Mammootty films this year includes actor-turned-director Ramesh Pisharody\u2019s directorial debut \u2018Ganagandharvan\u2019 and box office hit 'Big B' sequel \u2018Bilal\u2019 and Khalid Rahman\u2019s \u2018Unda\u2019.