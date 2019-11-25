Malayalam star Shane Nigam’s new haircut pic goes viral

In a long post that the actor posted on Facebook, he hit out at the film director, producer and team crew of ‘Veyil’.

Actor Shane Nigam has had enough with stormy controversies one after the other! So, what’s the way forward? Getting a cool hair cut! That is exactly why the Malayalam actor opted for a completely new look! Few actors, particularly those who are just getting started with a decent number of film offers, would risk doing what Shane has done. In a long post that the actor posted on Facebook, he hit out at the film director, producer and team crew of ‘Veyil’, sharing differences that he faced and the tiff that followed with the director. It is unusual for a young actor to make a strong statement against the director and producer of an upcoming film. Perhaps that adds fuel to a controversy, which has now gathered more momentum, with the director and producer issuing statements pointing out Shane Nigam’s drawbacks.

These are some of the key statements written by a highly emotional Shane Nigam in his recent controversial Facebook post written in Malayalam:

1. After the film ‘Kismet’, Sarath came several times at different film locations where I was shooting to discuss the script of ‘Veyil’ which was in its nascent stages and had several loose ends with the narrative. Finally, when Kumblangi Nights shooting was going on, the story gathered momentum and by then we had become friends.

2. I trust people and especially those whom I consider as my friends. Every time this has only put me in trouble. This time too, when Sarath was desperate for my date and said that he would have no option but suicide if I didn’t commit to the film, I gave in though I had several films that were already signed up.

3. Just before heading to the Press Club with the producer, Sarath called me to say that he would represent my side of the story. Finally, you saw what happened – he spoke for the producer instead. This is the same producer who had behaved badly with my family and made many threats to me. Still, I continued with the film shooting.

4. On November 16, Sarath completely changed his behaviour on the sets. He abused my manager and threatened him. During the last two days, without any rest or sleep, I was shooting for the film, almost ten to sixteen hours without a break. In just two days, I completed eight scenes. Yet after all the hard work and sincere effort, the director abused me even more and I couldn’t take it anymore.

5. I am an artist, a human being, not anyone’s slave.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shane Nigam (@actor.shanenigam) on Nov 24, 2019 at 9:16pm PST

Meanwhile, there is a buzz that the producers association is set to ban the actor citing reasons such as his delays in reaching the sets and for the open tiff that he had with the filmmaker and producer.

Interestingly, even as the controversy is yet to die down, the actor’s recent Instagram post sharing his new hair cut pic has already gone viral with fans and moviegoers.