Malayalam song on COVID-19 goes viral! Veteran actor Nedumudi Venu wins hearts with soulful rendition

COVID-19: Malayalam song on COVID-19 goes viral! Popular Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu is a household name in Kerala, whose talent and mastery as an artist and performer is synonymous with perfection. The veteran actor is now in the spotlight after rendering a Malayalam song that spans for less than a minute on how to tackle the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Nedumudi Venu’s COVID-19 related FB video is a big hit on social media as the two-time national award winning actor turned to music as a medium to highlight the importance of maintaining solidarity in the country’s fight against COVID-19. The actor further urged people to adhere to the guidelines issued by the concerned authorities during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Nedumudi Venu’s video has not only gone viral but it has been shared on the official Facebook page of the popular Kerala Police page. Comments are pouring in with more than ten thousand likes, more than 500 comments, in appreciation for the viral video message.

Several celebrities and actors from the Malayalam film industry have come forward to spread awareness about staying at home to save lives during the lockdown.

Earlier Malayalam cinema’s mega star Mammootty had shared an FB video message, asking people to follow the guidelines that are being shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. To this, the Prime Minister had responded with a tweet appreciating Mammootty’s pro-active role in raising awareness on COVID-19 and the importance of following guidelines and staying at home during the lockdown.

On the ground, there is considerable awareness about the Coronavirus pandemic across the state. Following the announcement of lockdown extension, Kerala has postponed its PSC examinations that were scheduled to start from April 16 till May 30.

For students who are now forced to stay at home during the extended lockdown phase, their school textbooks have been made available on a website. An online program has also been initiated for children to undertake during the lockdown.