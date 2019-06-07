Malayalam movie ‘Virus’ based on Nipah outbreak in 2018 released in theaters today

Malayalam film goers, 'Virus' movie has hit theaters today! The film maker Aashiq Abu had confirmed earlier through his Facebook post on Wednesday that the film 'Virus' is set to be released as per schedule on June 7. The film is based on the Nipah outbreak in 2018 and the director has made it clear that there is no plan to change the release date. According to the film maker, the movie 'Virus' showcases the triumph of human will over a deadly outbreak, and highlights how Kerala addressed the outbreak, studied and contained it before it could spread to claim more innocent lives. In particular, Aashiq Abu expressed appreciation to the Kerala government's administrative and medical teams that swung into action and completed necessary trials and protocols within record time to deal with the Nipah virus outbreak in 2018. Aashiq Abu's 'Virus' movie comes with a power-packed star cast as it showcases some real-life survivor stories from the Nipah outbreak from last year. Rima Kallingal is co-producer of 'Virus'. In a notable role, Rima Kallingal brings to life the inspiring story of a brave nurse called Lini, who had died of the virus after taking are of the first few patients who had been infected. At the time, Lini's death had sparked huge outpouring of grief on social media about the tremendous sacrifices that Malayali nurses are known to take forward as part of their passion for their noble occupation, most of which remain unacknowledged and unspoken. In a highly emotional Facebook post, Rima Kallingal shared as follows, "With bated breath we have been closely watching the proceedings following the recent Nipah report in the State. Proud to see how the state\u2019s brilliant administrative team and medical team has set up complete protocol within no time. We did it then even when we had no information or former knowledge about the virus. Today medical textbooks have kerala\u2019s medical paper on the same subject. Virus is a Survival Thriller. We did it last time and we will do it this time too. Together. Releasing worldwide on June 7th." Now that it has been confirmed that there is no change in the date of release, Malayali movie goers can watch the movie 'Virus' in theaters from today.