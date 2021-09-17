Malayalam film superstar Dulquer Salmaan bestowed with UAE’s ‘Golden Visa’, check details

(Credit: Instagram/dqsalmaan)

Actor and Malayalam film star Dulquer Salmaan is the latest entrant to have received the coveted ‘Golden visa’ from UAE. Before Salmaan the UAE government had allotted the ‘Golden Visa’ to his father and actor Mammootty and Mohanlal from the Malayalam film industry. Regarded as a mark of honour bestowed by the UAE government on select few extremely talented and versatile individuals, the Golden Visa facilitates hassle-free stay of such individuals in UAE for work, recreation, study and other purposes, the Indian Express reported. The initiative of the UAE government is aimed at ensuring the presence of talented and proliferative individuals in the country and help develop and diversify the economy of UAE through collaborations, associations and guidance.

The UAE government has also bestowed the honour on a number of HIndi cinema actors and producers including actors Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, producer Boney Kapoor and his family including his daughters Janhvi, Anshula and Khushi.

Taking to twitter to express his happiness on getting awarded with ‘Golden Visa’ Salmaan wrote that he was privileged and honoured to receive the ‘Golden Visa’ from His Excellency Saood Abdul Aziz. He also said that he heard all the future plans of the Abu Dhabi government and UAE authorities to promote the cinema and acting in the country. He further said that he is looking forward to spending more time in the country for his shoot and productions.

The UAE government had approved the ‘Golden Visa’ programme in November last year under which a stay permit is granted to select individuals for a period of 10 years. The move was aimed at keeping the talented and great minds in the country. Apart from actors and professionals from the film fraternity, the Golden Visa is also issued to investors, entrepreneurs, medical professionals, and individuals who have excelled in the field of science and technology.