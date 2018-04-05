Malayalam actor Kollam Ajith passes away at the age of 56

Actor Kollam Ajith passed away at the age of 56. (Source: IE)

Famous Malayalam actor Kollam Ajith who has acted in over 500 films passed away during the wee hours of Thursday. Ajith was reportedly suffering from stomach ailments and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi. Initially named as Ajith Kumar, the actor had taken up Kollam as the second part of his name as he was raised in Kadappakada Kollam where his father worked as a railway station master.

He started working as an assistant director with filmmaker Padmarajan. However, on seeing the on-screen potential in Ajith, Padmarajan gave him the first break in the 1983 film Parannu Parannu Parannu. He went to work on several other films with Padmarajan who later admitted that he used to reserve roles for Ajith.

Ajith had become famous for his negative roles in the Malayalam film industry and was known as the permanent villain on account of his role in the successful movie ‘Irupathaam Noottaandu’ (1987) starring Mohanlal. After that, he was cast for many negative roles.

His body will be taken to Kollam, where the last rites would be performed.

In his long career, Kollam Ajith went on to act in around 500 films across different languages such as Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Featuring prominently in villain roles, Ajith has worked with the many stars such as Mammootty (Veendum, Mission 90 Days, Prajapathi) and Mohanlal (Aaraam Thampuran, Lal Salam, Olympiyan Anthony Adam and Nirnayam) in several films.

He got an opportunity to play the lead in the 1989 film Agnipravesham, helmed by CP Vijayakumar. In 2016, he decided to venture into direction, writing and helming the Malayalam film Calling Bell.

His last on-screen appearance was in the 2012 Malayalam film Ivan Ardhanaari.