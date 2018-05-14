Malayalam actor Kalasala Babu passes away at 68

Malayalam actor Kalasala Babu passed away at the age of 68. (Source: IE)

Popular Malayalam actor Kalasala Babu passed away on Sunday at a hospital in Kochi due to cerebral haemorrhage. The 68-year-old actor was undergoing treatment for heart-related problems and his condition deteriorated after he suffered a stroke during an emergency surgery, reports said. Babu who was associated with the entertainment industry for about 45 years breathed his last on Sunday. He was admitted at Amritha Hospital in Kochi where he was undergoing treatment for three months now.

He had acted in many plays and had a long association with Kalidasa Kala Kendram. He even launched his own drama troupe called Kalasala in Tripunithura, which had artists such as Thilakan and Surasu among others. The theatre group became popular among the art lovers.

Babu joined the television industry in 1999 and acted in around 28 shows. A big hit among the audience, he bagged his first role on the big screen in 2003 with Kasthooriman. Directed by Lohithadas, the film made him a popular choice to play a villain.

Babu won several awards for his work and shared the screen with many famous actors of Malayalam cinema. He acted with Mammootty in Thuruppu Gulan and Pokkiriraja, which also starred Prithviraj.

He also worked with Dileep in Lion and Runway. In Balettan, he acted alongside Mohanlal. Chess, Mallu Singh and College Kumaran were also among the movies which contributed to his popularity as an actor who could pull of complex roles.

Kalasala Babu portrayed negative characters in his films several times and went on to act in more than 50 movies. He is survived by his wife Lalitha, daughter Sreedevi and son Viswanathan.