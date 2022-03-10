Malaika Arora opens up about being a single working mother

Malaika is currently in a relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, and has been co-parenting Arhaan with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan

Malaika Arora’s separation with Arbaaz Khan in 2017 made several headlines back then, and ever since, she has been quite vocal about her decision on the subject. However, in a recent interview she revealed that at the time, she felt like the whole world was crashing on her head, and decided that if she had to be a single mother, she had to be a single working mother.

“When I took that decision and that step to be a single mother… at that point, you always feel that the whole world is crashing on your head and how are you going to manage, I think that’s a very normal human reaction. But having said that I also knew that it was something that I needed to take on,” Malaika said in a chat with Pinkvilla.

Malaika also revealed that she felt “scared, vulnerable, frightened” when she understood that she had felt responsible for her son Arhan when he was growing up and wanted to set the right example of a parent. She said she wanted to steer him in the right direction whenever he would make mistakes and all of that overwhelmed her. That is when she decided to take one decision at a time rather than going for giant steps and see how every day unfolded with new challenges.

She then went on to explain that she does not belong to a family with big business , nor has inherited lots of money to make her life easier and hence she needed to strive every day like millions of other women who keep working hard. “At that point, the only thing I was thinking about is, if I am a single mother, I need to be a working single mother. For me that was more important, I need to do this so that I am able to not just take care of my son, take care of myself. If I can’t take care of myself, I won’t be able to take care of him so for me, that was more important,” she said.

Malaika is currently in a relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, and has been co-parenting Arhaan with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan.