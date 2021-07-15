Making of RRR: Alia to Ram Charan, RRR stellar cast posts stunning ‘Behind the scenes’ clip, fans are enthralled

The mega period film is produced on the budget of whooping Rs 450 crore (Photo: IE)

RRR Movie: Director SS Rajamouli released the first look of his upcoming mega film RRR on July 15, Thursday. The one minute 47 seconds video montage gives us a glimpse of behind the scenes of this upcoming big-ticket period drama which is all set to hit the theatres on October 13, 2021. The video opens up with showcasing spectacular movie sets including cast and crew members of the film. The video also captures grand movie sets and action sequences done by the cast. As per the media reports, the film is in its final stage of shooting and is expected to be wrapped in a couple in weeks if not more. Actor Ram Charan and Jr NTR resumed the shooting of the film after the second wave of covid pandemic after the restrictions on the movie were relaxed. The director is expected to shoot the scenes with Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan in mid August.

The official announcement was made the other day regarding the release of the first look of the movie RRR on its official social media page RRR Movie. The official page shared the post with the caption, “Tomorrow at 11 am”. Director SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ali Bhatt, Ajay Devgan among others shared the video on their respective social media handles with fans.

“We hustle, we have fun! It has been such an exciting experience to work with this team for @RRRMovie”, wrote Jr NTR on his official Twitter handle.

“An experience that is the result of the hard work of many! Excited to share a glimpse of @RRRMovie, a labour of love of hundreds of cast and crew members,” wrote Ram Charan on his Twitter profile as he shared the video with fans.

Director SS Rajamouli wrote in the video caption, “A glimpse into the making of @RRRmovie Hope you all love it…” while sharing the video on Instagram.

RRR movie (official page for movie’s latest development) also took to its social media pages (Twitter, Instagram) and shared the video with the caption, “The effort behind creating the ultimate theatrical experience is here! Watch the making of #RRRMovie here”.

About the movie, cast and crew

RRR is an upcoming period action film directed by S.S Rajamouli who had previously directed super hit films like Baahubali: The Beginning in 2015 and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in 2017. He is a film director and scriptwriter who works primarily for Telugu cinema. The movie RRR is SS Rajamouli’s next project after Baahubali 2. It is a fiction based story on the struggles of Telugu tribal leaders. Ram Charan will be seen in the role of Sitarama while Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram in RRR. Apart from this, the movie also casts actor Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris in prominent roles. The mega period film is produced on the budget of whooping Rs 450 crore.

Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan also shared the movie clip on their social media profiles. “Making of RRR. A glimpse into the world of RRR. Happy to have been part of such an energetic team”, wrote Alia as she shared the video on Twitter and Instagram.