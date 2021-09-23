Make good friends, ask for help when stuck: Kota Factory’s Jitendra Kumar shares the biggest takeaways from the show, opens up about the character and more

Kota Factory is one series that could inspire so many people. Everyone can learn something from it, if not everything: Jitendra Kumar (Photo: The Viral Fever/YouTube)

Kota Factory’s Jeetu Bhaiyya is the one character that is going to remain with us for many years to come. Actor Jitendra Kumar’s performance was loved by all–not only the students but also elders as it made them realise how to think about problems in a different way and how solutions are very much possible however big the problem is. The series which was first-debuted on YoutTube in 2019 is returning on Netflix with season 2.

Jitendra’s phenomenal character as Jeetu Bhaiya suddenly became the mentor that every teenager wanted. In an exclusive chat with Indianexpress.com, the actor opens up about the character, why did the audience love Jeetu Bhaiyya’s character so much and what’s the appeal of Kota Factory’s Jeetu Bhaiyya.

Highlighting the main reason, Jitendra said that the best thing about the character was his ‘helping’ nature. Jeetu Bhaiyya would help anyone out who is stuck in a problem and that, according to him, resonated well with the audience. He further said we all need someone who can guide us and show us the right path and this is all Jeetu Bhaiyya’s character is about–guiding, mentoring and showing the right path to the students.

Jitendra’s Jeetu Bhaiyya character is based on a Physics teacher who is not only a teacher but a mentor to many teenagers who come to Kota for pursuing further studies. Jeetu Bhaiyya not only comes up first when it comes to helping someone in academics but also helps students solve their personal/life problems. “The way he conveys emotions, his dialogues and his overall role is very well written, ” says Jitendra Kumar.

The 31-years-old actor also shared, talking to Indianexpress.com, that he always needed someone to push him in the right direction and that he himself had met a lot of people throughout his journey who were his own “Jeetu Bhaiyya ”. In the interview to Indianexpress.com, he said that he has always been someone who can’t accomplish anything unless pushed by someone else, unless mentored, guided by somebody else.

As per Jitendra, Kota Factory is one series that could inspire so many people. Everyone can learn something from it, if not everything. “Ask people for help if you feel stuck” is the biggest takeaway from the entire series, says Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan, actor. “There are going to be many hindrances in your path but the crus is to not give up”. We should always look beyond even when our ego comes in a way and tries to stop us”.

Sharing another biggest takeaway from the series, as per him, is– “Make good friends”. Friends who can help you and the ones you can also help when the time comes. And that is the most important thing in life and that alone is the biggest lesson or take away from Kota Factory, he concluded.