Majili box office collection Day 5: Samantha Akkineni-Naga Chaitanya-starrer film is winning hearts

Majili box office collection Day 5: Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya starrer Telugu film Majili is sailing smoothly at the box office, despite receiving a mediocre response from critics. According to a report by The Indian Express, the romantic drama is the first film collaboration between the lead pair Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni post their fairytale wedding. While the film’s plot has nothing new to offer in itself, the chemistry between ChaySam seem to have clicked with the audience. In fact, according to film trade analyst, Ramesh Bala, Majili has been raking in big money abroad as well. Ramesh Bala also shared the box office figures citing the film’s performance.

However, the film did not leave much of an impression on Indian Express’ Manoj Kumar, who gave the romantic drama just one star. A part of his review read that Majili is replete with problems including clumsy acting, plot inconsistency, no sign of reality, unoriginality, lack of concern for reason. But, the biggest issue with Majili is Shiva’s attempt to set extremely unrealistic and highly unreasonable relationship expectations along with the crowd-pleasing melodrama. It is one of those films which propagates the theory when self-respect is tossed out of the window the moment one finds true love. An even more problematic angle of this film is it only sets the bar high for the woman in the relationship, while the man is shown to be a self-destructive piece of work.

Talking about the response to the film, actress Samantha was quoted saying that she kept waiting to know the final verdict and the response of the audience. As soon as the verdict came out, she was in tears and that is how important the film was for her. She added that she believed in the director and in every scene and dialogue. The film Majili hit the screens on April 5.