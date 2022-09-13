Mai to Darlings: Celebrate Hindi Diwas with these films and series

Hindi Diwas is celebrated all across the country on September 14. The day is dedicated to honouring the significance of the language. Various streaming platforms have been constantly aiming to bring diverse stories in Hindi to their audience. On Hindi Diwas, let’s sit back and enjoy these films and series:

Mai

A starkly different series from the standard vengeance sagas, Mai, has imprinted in the Top 10 in 13 countries. Mai is a tale of a grieving mother’s vengeance in a male-dominated and age-conscious society following a traditional legacy. The series stars Sakshi Tanwar in a pivotal role.

Darlings

Darlings is a dark comedy that takes a different spin on the subject of domestic violence. Starring Alia Bhat as Badru, Vijay Varma as Hamza, and Shefali Shah as Badru’s mom, the film has made a significant impact by reaching the Top 10 in 26 different countries. The storyline revolves around Badru, a housewife, and her husband Hamza, and how her unwavering love for her husband compels her to ignore all the warning signs in their relationship. Additionally, Badru’s mom’s constant warnings go unheeded. The young woman continues to hold out hope for a better tomorrow despite coming from a humble upbringing until things go a little too far.

Jaadugar

A modestly accomplished magician evolves into a mediocre football player. The lady he loves, his most prized possession, is in jeopardy. Will he succeed to win the heart of his lady-love’s father and prove his worth is the question?

Delhi Crime

The first season of this International Emmy Award-winning series is based on a horrifying real-life murder that shocked both India and the entire world. After resolving the gang-rape murder case in Season 1, DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) and her comrades take viewers on a chilling, roller-coaster ride through the serpentine by-lines of a concrete jungle in search of criminals who have left behind a number of bodies bludgeoned to death in Season 2.

Yeh Kaali Ankhein

Vikrant (Tahir Raj Bhasin), a young man from a small town, hopes to marry Shikha (Shweta Tripathi), his true love, and settle down with a straightforward career. However, his hopes are soon to be destroyed when he attracts Purva’s (Anchal Singh) attention. Purva is the daughter of a politician, and she would stop at nothing to win him over. Will Vikrant be able to escape Purva’s control and recover his true love?

Dhamaka

Arjun Pathak (Karthik Aaryan) is relegated to radio after being a prominent newscaster on prime-time television. He sees an unsettling phone call from a bomber as a slim chance to recapture his former fame. In the event that the bomber’s demands are not granted, he threatens to blow up the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. When lives are on the line, should Arjun save his waning career or the hostages on the bridge?