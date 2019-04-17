Mahesh Bhatt threw a slipper at Kangana Ranaut, claims sister Rangoli; Soni Razdan refuses to comment

On being asked about Kangana as well as Rangoli’s hate for Alia Bhatt, the Highway actress’s mother Soni Razdan said that she does not wish to be drawn into the madness. (Photo source: IE)

Kangana vs Alia Bhatt: Gossip and blame game gets uglier! Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has recently launched a fresh attack on Alia Bhatt and her family, now claiming that the Kalank actress’ father Mahesh Bhatt once threw a slipper at Kangana Ranaut according to a Hindustan Times report. Rangoli also posted other tweets which were in support of Alia Bhatt. After the Page 3 screenwriter Nina Arora supported Alia and wrote that the Manikarnika actor is up to her old tricks and her sister is now handling her twitter account, Rangoli replied sarcastically that now Kangana has achieved fame and fortune why is she still consumed by jealousy towards Alia Bhatt. She went on to add sarcastically that Kangana is jealous of the Gully Boy actor’s supermodel looks as well as fashion sense, remarkable many national awards winning acting skills along with superhuman action style, exceptional IQ and speeches along with the refreshing writings, directorial skills and whereas poor Kangana is surviving because of one sugar daddy for whom she works for totally free of cost.

Of course Kangana is jealous of Alia’s super model looks and fashion sense, remarkable multiple national awards winning acting skills along with superhuman action style, Her exceptional IQ and speeches along with refreshing writings, directorial skills….(contd) @nina11_arora https://t.co/3aFeYanrN3 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

(contd)….whereas poor Kangana surviving because of one sugar daddy who she works for totally free of cost …. ?? @nina11_arora — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

According to the report, she also dismissed claims that it was Kangana who was using Rangoli’s twitter account by proxy and stated that she wishes someday that they can definitely do a live chat. However, people won’t even handle her and that she will set the place on fire.

About Kangana taking over my account …. I wish some day, we can definitely do a live chat!!! But you guys cant even handle me she will toh set this place on fire ?????????? @nina11_arora — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

On being asked about Kangana as well as Rangoli’s hate for Alia Bhatt, the Highway actress’s mother Soni Razdan told Pinkvilla that she does not wish to be drawn into the madness. Earlier, Soni Razdan had responded to Kangana and Rangoli saying that it was her husband Mahesh Bhatt who gave the actor a break in Bollywood and also she deleted the tweet, later.

According to Indian Express, Razdan had written that Mahesh Bhatt is the man who had given Kangana a break in the movies and she went on to attack his wife and daughter. Rangoli had replied to her in a series of tweets that Mahesh Bhatt never gave her a break, but Anurag Basu did. Mahesh Bhatt works as a creative director in his brother’s production house and that he doesn’t own the production house.