Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi gets a new release date, postponed to May

All eyes of now on Mahesh Babu as he shoots for his 25th film, Maharshi. The film was recently in news for the construction of a village set in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City that costs a whopping Rs 8 crore. With leaked pictures and constant social media buzz around the film, fans have eagerly been waiting for an update. The makers of Mahesh’s next release, Maharshi recently announced that the film will finally be releasing on April 25, Indian Express reported.

But seems like the fans will have to wait a bit longer. The film will now release on May 9. Taking to Twitter, the makers wrote that Maharshi in theatres near you on May 9th 2019.

Over the last few months, Mahesh Babu and the makers of the film have been on a tight schedule to complete the last few scenes. Except for two songs, the entire film’s shoot is to be completed by March 15. With post-production going on simultaneously, Mahesh missed his wife, Namrata Shirodkar’s birthday celebrations too.

Mahesh will be teaming up with Mohenjo Daro actress, Pooja Hegde for the first time while Allari Naresh will be essaying a pivotal role in the film. After a long schedule in the United States of America last year, the team is currently shooting in Pollachi in Tamil Nadu. As per reports in Indian Express, the team will also be shooting in Abu Dhabi and Hyderabad. Maharshi is Mahesh Babu’s first film after the 2018 hit film Bharat Ane Nenu, co-starring Kiara Advani and Prakash Raj.