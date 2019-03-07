Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi gets a new release date, postponed to May

By: | Published: March 7, 2019 7:01 PM

After announcing April 25 as the release date, earlier today, the makers of Mahesh Babu's next film, Maharshi announced a new release date - here are all the details

Mahesh Babu in Maharshi (Twitter image)

All eyes of now on Mahesh Babu as he shoots for his 25th film, Maharshi. The film was recently in news for the construction of a village set in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City that costs a whopping Rs 8 crore. With leaked pictures and constant social media buzz around the film, fans have eagerly been waiting for an update. The makers of Mahesh’s next release, Maharshi recently announced that the film will finally be releasing on April 25, Indian Express reported.

But seems like the fans will have to wait a bit longer. The film will now release on May 9. Taking to Twitter, the makers wrote that Maharshi in theatres near you on May 9th 2019.

Sri Venkateshwara Creations Tweet:

Also Read: Men of Kalank: Sanjay Dutt plays a grand old authoritarian with a powerful voice

Over the last few months, Mahesh Babu and the makers of the film have been on a tight schedule to complete the last few scenes. Except for two songs, the entire film’s shoot is to be completed by March 15. With post-production going on simultaneously, Mahesh missed his wife, Namrata Shirodkar’s birthday celebrations too.

Watch Maharshi’s Trailer:

Mahesh will be teaming up with Mohenjo Daro actress, Pooja Hegde for the first time while Allari Naresh will be essaying a pivotal role in the film. After a long schedule in the United States of America last year, the team is currently shooting in Pollachi in Tamil Nadu. As per reports in Indian Express, the team will also be shooting in Abu Dhabi and Hyderabad. Maharshi is Mahesh Babu’s first film after the 2018 hit film Bharat Ane Nenu, co-starring Kiara Advani and Prakash Raj.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi gets a new release date, postponed to May
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition