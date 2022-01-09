Mahesh Babu’s brother, actor-producer Ramesh Babu passes away

Hospital sources said the veteran actor was brought dead.

Top Telugu star Mahesh Babu’s elder brother and Superstar Krishna’s son Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu passed away here on Saturday night due to health complications, sources close to the family said.

He was 56. He was taken to a private hospital after his condition deteriorated on Saturday night, they said. Hospital sources said the veteran actor was brought dead.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu garu. He will continue to live in our hearts forever,” GMB Entertainment, the official twitter handle of Mahesh Babu Entertainment said. It the light of current circumstances, the family members requested the well-wishers to adhere to COVID-19 norms and avoid gathering at the cremation venue, the tweet added.

Ramesh Babu started his career as a child artist in his father Krishna’s movies and later went on to perform lead roles in several films.

He turned producer and made hit movies such as ‘Arjun’ and ‘Atithi’. Actor Chiranjeevi tweeted,”Shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Shri G Ramesh babu. My heartfelt condolences to Shri Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh and all the family members.May the Almighty give strength to the family to cope with the tragic loss”.