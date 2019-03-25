Mahesh Babu’s wax statue unveiled at Madame Tussauds, See pics

Actor Mahesh Babu (right) with his wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Singapore. (Twitter)

Actor Mahesh Babu, last seen on screen in Telugu blockbuster Bharat Ane Nenu, is the new entrant at the Madame Tussauds museum in Singapore.

On Monday, the actor’s wax statue was unveiled in the presence of the star, his wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara at AMB Cinemas, a 7-screen superplex in Hyderabad, which is a joint venture between Mahesh Babu and Asian Group, a leading film distribution company.

Mahesh Babu is the second Telugu star after Prabhas to be immortalised in the form of a wax statue. Over the weekend, it was announced in a statement that the statue will be flown back to Singapore from AMB Cinemas where it will be displayed for a day on March 25 soon after the launch event.

Tollywood superstar also clicked a selfie with his statue and fans just can’t keep calm over these amazing photos. According to reports, selected lucky fans will also get a chance to click selfies with Mahesh Babu’s wax statue before. Check out photos of the actor with his family at the unveiling of his wax statue.

In April last year, Mahesh took to Twitter to announce that he’s thrilled to become a part of the Madame Tussauds family.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen in Maharshi opposite Pooja Hegde. This big budget movie is being produced by Sri Venkateshwara Creations, PVP Cinema, Vyjayanthi Movies. Maharshi is the 25th movie of superstar Mahesh Babu. A good chunk of the movie has been shot in the US, for which Mahesh Babu was accompanied by his wife Namrata and children Gautham and Sitara. The movie is all set to release on May 9, 2019.

It was recently announced that he has chosen to opt out of his new project with director Sukumar over creative differences. Contrary to the rumours, he clarified that his relationship with the filmmaker has not been affected and that they will collaborate once again in the future.