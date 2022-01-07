Mahesh Babu tests positive for Covid-19, urges fans to follow protocol and get vaccinated

The Telugu superstar also urged everyone who had not yet taken the vaccine to immediately do so as it reduced the risk of hospitalisation and severe symptoms.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor-producer announced the health diagnosis to his fans on social media and said he got infected despite taking all necessary precautions.

Addressing his fans and well-wishers in a post on Twitter, Mahesh Babu said despite taking all necessary precautions, he had tested positive for Covid-19. However, he only had mild symptoms.

The actor added that he had isolated himself at home and was following medical guidance. He also requested all those who had come in contact with him to get tested and urged everyone who had not yet taken the vaccine to immediately do so as it reduced the risk of hospitalisation and severe symptoms. Mahesh Babu advised everyone to follow appropriate Covid-19 protocols.

He signed off saying he couldn’t wait to be back.

The actor recently heaped praise on Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun and called his colleague’s performance original, stunning, and sensational. The film has already become one of 2021’s biggest hits and made inroads in the Hindi belt of North India as well.

Last month, Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata was postponed from its planned January 13 release date. The film was clashing with SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which was also set to release on Sankranti weekend. Rajamouli had expressed his gratitude at Mahesh Babu taking the initiative to avoid a box office clash. However, RRR has now been postponed with several states mandating a 50% attendance cap or a complete shutdown of cinema theatres amid rising Covid-19 cases across the country.

India today reported 117,100 fresh Covid-19 cases, 30,836 recoveries, and 302 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is now set to hit the silver screens on April 1, RRR’s new release date is yet to be announced. Mahesh Babu’s next production is Major.