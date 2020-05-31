Mahesh Babu teams up with director Parasuram, announces new movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata

The poster released officially by the actor and the director of the movie do not really reveal the actor’s complete look.

Mahesh Babu has recently announced a new movie called Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The actor on the birth occasion of his father and veteran actor Krishna’s birthday, took to Twitter to announce his upcoming movie. The film is written by Parasuram who is known for his work Geetha Govindam and he will direct it too. Mahesh Babu after sharing a poster of he new film said that the movie is a blockbuster start for another hattrick.

Sharing his tweet, Parasuram said that he has long waited to make a movie with superstar Mahesh Babu and with this movie, that wait has ended. He further expressed his joy and said he cannot wait to be on the set and it’s a dream come true.

The poster released officially by the actor and the director of the movie do not really reveal the actor’s complete look and fans have to wait in order to see the real look of Mahesh Babu in the movie. What can be seen in the poster is that the role can be something new for the fans. The actor flaunting two things, which will be a part of his role, includes his pierced ears and a tattoo. The tattoo is unique as it is just a one rupee coin. It is yet to see how it is significant to the role played by Mahesh Babu. The poster too has a picture of megastar Krishna wishing him birthday.

The movie’s producer, Ram Achanta also took to twitter and said that he is back again with the ‘super’ Mahesh Babu and will make sure to make the movie best. The film will be produced under the banner Mythri Movies Makers while the music will be composed by SS Thaman. SS Thaman too said in a tweet that he is back with Mahesh Babu after 7 long years and wished his father on his birthday. While the male lead is Mahesh Babu, the female lead is yet to be announced.