Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi trailer is here to rule the world: Watch

One of the most awaited films of the year is Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Maharshi had created a lot of hype even before its first trailer was launched. The promotional strategy worked well in favor of the film. After dropping posters as well as songs teasers, the makers finally dropped the trailer of the film. Interestingly, the trailer is dropped just 9 days before the release. And if the 2 minutes and 32 seconds duration of the trailer is anything to go by then Maharshi is going to be a sure shot blockbuster at the box office. The movie has everything going right from its star cast, storyline, songs, look and feel of it. The trailer promises it to be a complete family entertainer with action, emotion, romance, comedy and drama in abundance. The film is about an ambitious guy called Rishi, who wants to rule the world. Post which the story shifts to his successful life of being a business tycoon. The trailer then goes into flashback and we get to learn about his humble beginning, his two close friends (Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh) and his parents (Prakash Raj and Jayasudha). We also get to witness the conflict which results in some gravity-defying action. Jagapati Babu seems to be playing the main antagonist in the film. Mahesh Babu took to Twitter and shared the trailer with the caption, "Welcome to RISHI's world. #MaharshiTrailer #MaharshionMay9th". Without further ado, watch the trailer of Maharshi below: The movie is written by Vamshi Paidipally, Hari and Solomon. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. And is helmed by Vamshi Paidipally. This is Mahesh Babu and Vamshi Paidipally's first collaboration. Produced by Dil Raju, Prasad V Potluri and Ashwini Dutt under Sri Venkateswara Creations, Vyjayanthi Movies and PVP Cinema banners respectively, Maharshi releases on May 9.