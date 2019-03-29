Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde starrer Maharshi’s first song is an anthem of friendship!

Choti Choti Baatein song from Maharshi: Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde & Allari Naresh form an unbreakable bond.

One of the much-anticipated films of this year is Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde starrer Maharshi. Helmed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film also stars Allari Naresh, Sonal Chauhan, and Meenakshi Dixit in pivotal roles. The story revolves around three characters, Ravi, Rishi and Maha. Yesterday, the actor took to social media to share the first look of the song which left all his fans intrigued. In the first look, we can see the main three protagonists standing on the shoreline and looking at the sea.

Check out the song:



Shree Mani has penned the lyrics for the song Choti Choti Baatein, which is all about beautiful memories of friendship. Besides composing tunes, Devi Sri Prasad has also crooned this melodious number, which has struck a chord with the filmgoers and raised the bar of expectations and curiosity about Maharshi. This track is not only getting positive reviews but also taking social media by the storm.

From the looks of it, it seemed that the song will be a soft ballad about the three friends. The music of the movie is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The first song of Maharshi is out now and we have to say, it is a track that you must not miss. Starring superstar Mahesh Babu, as per reports coming in the movie is something on the lines of 3 idiots. While sharing the post on social media, Mahesh wrote, “The Musical Journey of #Maharshi begins on 29th March at 9:09 a.m.. Get ready to celebrate Friendship with me @hegdepooja & @allari_naresh with #ChotiChotiBaatein… A @thisisdsp Musical. #MAHARSHI1stSINGLEonMARCH29th.”

Mahesh Babu’s Tweet:

Maharshi is touted to be a romantic action drama film, written by Vamsi Paidipally. According to the leaked report, Allari Naresh is a childhood friend of Mahesh Babu in the story of Maharshi and his death leaves an impact on the latter that changes his life and he decides to bring changes in the society. This is for the first time Naresh has teamed up with Mahesh Babu and is all thrilled about the movie.

Watch Maharshi’s Trailer:



Meanwhile, Maharshi’s teaser also left the audiences completely intrigued and many couldn’t wait to see their favourite superstar in his 25th film. The song defines the journey of Ravi, Rishi and Maha and gives the audience a closer look into their lives. Produced by Sri Venkateshwara Creations, Vyjayanthi Movies, PVP Cinema, the major chunk of the shoot of the film has been done in the United States of America. Maharshi will hit the screens on May 9, 2019.