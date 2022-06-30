Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar’s chance meeting with Bill Gates captured

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu and his wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar, are currently in the USA spending their holidays. While strolling the streets of New York City they got the chance to meet Bill Gates. Ecstatic at the opportunity, the Telugu actor shared a picture on his Twitter and Instagram handles posing with the American business magnate. The picture shows Bill Gates smiling with the couple and the trio appears to be in a restaurant wearing semi-formal clothes.

Mahesh Babu captioned the photo that they had the pleasure of meeting Mr. @thisisbillgates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen… and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration!!

The actor and his family are on a full-fledged vacation mode. They were first seen in Germany, then Itay and Now in New York. He shared many pictures with his family. One of his family picture from Milan, Italy, he writes, ‘In the here and now! Making memories.. one day at a time! #MyTribe’. He also shared a selfie with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and wrote ‘Summer air, freedom and us! #MomentsInMilan’.

Have a look at these photographs:-

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar got hitched in 2005 subsequent to dating for a long time. Their daughter Sitara is a video maker with more than 793,000 followers on Instagram. Mahesh Babu began his career in 1980. He has featured in films like Yuvaraju, Vamsi, Naani, Bharat Ane Nenu, Maharshi and Sarileru Neekevvaru. He has last produced the movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata as director and actor.