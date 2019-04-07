Maharshi teaser out: Mahesh Babu looks dashing in Vamsi Paidipally’s action-drama!

By: | Published: April 7, 2019 6:00 AM

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Maharshi starring Mahesh Babu, Allari Naresh, and Pooja Hegde is all set to hit the screens on May 9, 2019. Check out the teaser here.

And it’s finally here! After teasing fans with posters and song of a dapper looking Mahesh Babu, the makers of Maharshi are out with the much-awaited teaser of the film as a treat to fans on the occasion of Ugadi and boy, is it one of the most stylish mass entertainers in the offering? Starting from Mahesh Babu’s smashing entry in the opening shot to that unmatched swag on display, every moment in the teaser will grip your attention. And then, of course, the dialogues which are the ultimate show-stealers with the best one being where Rishi aka Mahesh says that there are no full stops in success, only commas. Success is a journey and not a destination. His powerful voice and attitude are bound to bowl you over, instantly!

Indeed, Maharshi teaser has highly piqued our interest to watch the film at the earliest! For those unaware, the film has been extensively shot in the US. Releasing on May 9, Mahesh plays the role of an US-based businessman who comes to India to solve all the problems of the farmers. Here, check out the teaser below.

Maharshi teaser ft. Mahesh Babu out now!

Maharshi is Mahesh’s first collaboration with Vamshi. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Sonal Chauhan and Allari Naresh in pivotal roles and is said to be made on a budget of Rs 60 crore. Just a few days back, the makers had also unveiled the first song Choti Choti Baatein from the film, which had received a great response.

