Mahesh Babu issues clarification on the “Bollywood can’t afford me” remark: Here’s what he said

Actor Mahesh Babu’s movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata released in cinemas today is earning positive reviews, but the Telegu superstar found himself marred in controversy when during an interview he said that Bollywood couldn’t ‘afford’ him. He further went on the explain that he had many Hindi film offers but couldn’t waste his time on them. The remarks were criticised by Bollywood buffs and even film director Mukesh Bhatt.

The actor later clarified that he loves cinema and respects all languages and is happy working in it. Adding to that, Mahesh also made it clear that his next with SS Rajamouli will be a pan India movie.

Mahesh Babu opened up about doing a Hindi film at a media interaction during the trailer launch of Major. “I don’t know if I’d sound arrogant. I did get a lot of offers from Hindi. But, the simple thing is I don’t think they can afford me. I can’t waste my time. “ He further explained that the kind of respect and stardom he enjoys there, makes him never think of going somewhere else. “I always thought when you do films here it will become bigger. My belief is becoming true now. I can’t be happier,” he added.

Twitter was left divided over the actor’s views. Some were disheartened by the statement and called him ‘rude’ while for others his remark has been misinterpreted.

A user said Mahesh Babu never passes such “arrogant and disrespectful” statements. “His intentions got conveyed in a wrong manner. I hope he will clear this misinterpretation in the upcoming interviews. Mahesh is gold in character. He never passes such arrogant and disrespectful statements,” read the tweet.

Director Mukesh Bhatt reacting to his remark told India Today, “He is a very successful actor and keeping to his requisite of what he wants to get in terms of gratification of our films, if Bollywood cannot work to his expectations, then there is nothing wrong with it. I wish him all the best. Each one to its own.”

Mahesh has delivered blockbuster movies like Businessman, Dookudu, Spyder, Srimanthudu, Athadu, Pokiri, Athidhi, Bharat Ane Nenu, and Maharshi, among others. He is also producing Adivi Sesh starrer ‘Major’ which is slated to hit the big screens on June 3rd, 2022.