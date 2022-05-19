Mahesh Babu gets brutally trolled by Netzens for endorsing Pan Masala brand

After the controversial comment by Mahesh Babu that made headlines about the Bollywood industry not being able to afford him, the Telugu actor’s statement got several reactions from netizens and celebrities. Soon after the comment, netizens started talking about the pan masala brand advertisement from last year where Mahesh Babu starred in it along with Tiger Shroff. The actor is now facing backlash after his controversial statements about the Bollywood industry.

The pan masala brand advertisement of Mahesh Babu grabbed everyone’s eyeballs online after his comments that Bollywood couldn’t afford him. Netizens mentioned that although they liked the actor but were disappointed by his claims, but implying that a pan masala brand could.

The actor had mentioned that he had received several offers for Hindi films, but the industry could not afford him.

Currently, Mahesh Babu is basking the success of his film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He took on a lead role in the movie alongside Keerthy Suresh and the movie has been hailed by viewers. The movie received an impressive opening in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh box office where the movie made a whopping Rs 52.18 crores on its first day on the big screen. So far the overall earnings of the film stand at Rs 119.06 crores.