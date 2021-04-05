Maharashtra’s weekend lockdown, fresh curbs make tinsel town face a new roadblock

The government has asked TV industry to continue work at the weekend only with 33 per cent of the unit strength. (Reuters Image)

Maharashtra contributing to 50 per cent of the nationwide Covid cases in. day has imposed fresh restrictions to control the spread, causing roadblocks for the debt-ridden film and TV industry again. The Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey recently met with Hindi and Marathi film and TV production virtually to discuss the challenges.

With weekend lockdowns being imposed from Friday 8 PM to Monday 7 AM, big banner movies, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi scheduled for months end release will not be able to witness sufficient footfalls to even recover costs.

Moreover, the government has asked TV units to continue work at the weekend only with 33 per cent of the unit strength causing added inconvenience. There are curbs on shooting big dance or fight scenes that see an accumulation of a large number of people in a single frame. All this has posed a question mark on the livelihood of supporting actors, technicians, daily wage workers.

Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi talking to the Indian Express informed that at the meeting, Thackrey has flagged his concerns about the rising number of cases in Maharashtra. He further said that the film producer and distributors have released that the curbs imposed to save lives are the need of the hour even when it means making them take sacrifices from them.

Rathi further said that the exhibitors have asked the state for aid as it suffered the most last year due to the lockdown. He further informed that the sector has witnessed several enterprises shutting doors permanently or nearing bankruptcy but has not yet received and compensation or policy from the state or centre to sustain their losses. The sector employs lakhs of people in Maharashtra which further makes this a big concern, he further said. After putting their request for financial relief package, the state government has assured that they will act upon them, said Rathi.

Rathi informed that the exhibition sector will now wait to see if the 15 days curbs have made any sizeable impact on the spread of the virus and if the impact is seen then they look for to opening after 15 days with 100 per cent capacity at cinema halls and almost zero speed breakers in their business.

Rathi also hinted at Sooryavanshi whose release was delayed several times might also move its theatrical launch again in the ‘worst-case scenario.