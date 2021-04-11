Maharashtra Covid second wave: TV producers to get entire crew tested every 15 days

Recent several cast and crew of TV shows tested positive for Covid-19. (Representative Image, IE)

Maharashtra is observing strict Covid precautions to check its exponential rise in Covid-19 cases. The TV and film producers were asked not to shoot on weekends during curfew time. Moreover, shooting fight or dance sequences that require many people in the same frame has also been asked to keep on hold. Now additionally to keep TV soap making sets Covid free, the Indian Films and TV Producers Council has asked producers to get the crew tested every 15 days. Multiple cases have rocked the sets recently leaving several crew members, actors, directors taking a break, further stalling shooting.

Recently, Akshay Kumar along with 45 Ram Setu crew members tested positive for Covid-19. Several TV serials like Wagle Ki Duniya, Anupama shoot got affected after multiple crew and cast contracted coronavirus. Producers, hence, are conducting RT-PCR tests and submitting the report. The Indian Film and Tv producers Council received confirmation from more than 90 TV shows for conducting tests.

The tests will be done every 15 days as per “Break the Chain guidelines” although IFTPC insists on antigen test every week for additional safety. IFTPC also has asked for Bio Bubble of the sets and post-production facilities. All costs are being borne by the producers. said a statement issued by IFTPC.

The IFTPC also hoped that not further curbs will be imposed on film and television industry. Recently, there were speculations that Maharashtra would impose an extended 15 days lockdown as soon as the weekend ends on Monday.