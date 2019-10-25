Deepika Padukone to play Draupadi and co-produce ‘Mahabharat’ on silver screen

Deepika Padukone added that Mahabharat has a huge cultural influence and many life lessons are given in its narrative. (Image: Bhansali Productions/Twitter)

Three decades after BR Chopra’s legendary Mahabharat broke all TRP records on Indian Television, Padmaavat actress Deepika Padukone will bring alive the Hindu religious saga on big screen. Deepika will play the central character of Draupadi, wife of five Pandavas. Making the announcement on Twitter, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted and revealed that Deepika Padukone will enact the part of Draupadi in Mahabharat. Taran Adarsh added that Bajirao Mastani actress Deepika Padukone has teamed up with producer Madhu Mantena for the movie. Taran Adarsh also said that the movie will be made in multiple parts and it will have one or more sequels. The first part of Deepika Padukone-starrer Mahabharat is scheduled for release on Diwali 2021.

According to media reports Deepika Padukone said that she is ‘thrilled and honoured’ that she has got a chance to essay the role of Draupadi. Deepika added that Mahabharat has a huge cultural influence and many life lessons are given in its narrative but mostly they are from men’s point of view. She said that they are going to tell the tale with a ‘fresh and new perspective’. Deepika added that she hopes that this interpretation will not only be interesting but will also be very significant.

Madhu Mantena, who has teamed-up with Deepika Padukone for Mahabharat project, said that Mahabharat has had a great influence on our lives and they will be showing it from Draupadi’s point of view. He said that Draupadi is one of the most important central character in India’s cultural history and Deepika Pdukone, who is one of the biggest actors in the country, can take her narrative all over the globe. He claimed that they are making this project on an ambitious scale because an actress of Deepika’s stature has joined the film.

This would be Deepika’s second project as producer-actor. She is also producing her movie Chhapak based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.