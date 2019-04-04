Madhuri Dixit talks about turning producer for a film on life in Mumbai’s chawls

The film’s story is of one day when a chawl celebrates Independence Day and it felt familiar to her. (IE)

Bollywood’s dancing diva, Madhuri Dixit spills the beans! In an exclusive chat with The Indian Express, the actress discussed her debut as a film producer, the inclusion of progressive women characters and her journey in the industry so far. She shared that since she has been associated with the business of movies for a long time but her experience has only been in front of the camera. As she picked up a few things throughout the journey, hence she and her husband, Sriram Nene decided to produce a movie. She loved the script of August 15 and hence the story was selected. She explains that it was relatable as it is about Mumbai’s chawls and how people co-exist there. Even though she grew up in a building in Mumbai’s JB Nagar, but had relatives living in chawls. Hence, she could relate to the existence as she has celebrated festivals and special occasions together with her relatives.

The film’s story is of one day when a chawl celebrates Independence Day and it felt familiar to her. Apart from that, the movie speaks about personal freedom, freedom to love and to choose one’s profession. It is a beautiful comedy and is layered with Maharashtrian flavour. She adds that turning producer is an experience that she thoroughly enjoyed. She was producing August 15 and was acting in Kalank simultaneously.

Discussing about her early journey in the 90s when she chose content over mainstream movies, she explains that at that time, there were commercial movies as well as artistic movies. Those who worked in commercial movies stuck to that. When she did Mrityudand (1997), everyone was surprised by her choice. Some questioned her why she wanted to be in those khadi saris. But she wanted the story to be told and was very adamant. She received a lot of appreciation for it. It required her to act, but in a different atmosphere, which was more realistic and without larger-than-life characters. It gave her the opportunity to do different things from what she was doing and she always wished for movies to be more progressive for women.