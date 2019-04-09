Kalank fourth song: Madhuri Dixit starrer ‘Tabah Ho Gaye’ to release tomorrow

Kalank song “Tabah Ho Gaye” features Madhuri Dixit.

How desperately we all have been waiting for this! After releasing Ghar More Pardesiya that showed an all-new side of Alia Bhatt doing Kathak, First Class featuring Varun Dhawan doing what he’s best at and the soulful Kalank title track, the makers are all set to release the dreamiest and the much awaited song from the film featuring the iconic, the Goddess of dance, Madhuri Dixit! Titled Tabah Ho Gaye, Karan Johar just shared a stunning still of Madhuri and boy, is she already racing our heartbeats? No seriously, just look at her! The effortless grace with which Madhuri dances is something that perhaps nobody can match up to.

No wonder even Karan Johar couldn’t hold back his emotions as he announced the release of Madhuri’s song from Kalank saying, “It has been an honor knowing and working with Madhuri Dixit Nene #kalank will be special to me for various reasons but one of the most special reasons was that it was our Dharma movies first major collaboration with Madhuri. Watch this space guys….!”

KARAN JOHAR’S TWEET:

Kalank is a period drama set in the 1940s and the film has an ensemble cast of Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Meanwhile, here’s Alia’s Ghar More Pardesiya, in case you haven’t watched it as yet



While there were many who had felt Madhuri should have taken the center stage in Alia Bhatt’s Ghar More Pardesiya rather than just watching Alia dance. We are sure this announcement of Tabah Ho Gaye has come as a great start to your day. How excited are you to watch this song, releasing on April 10?