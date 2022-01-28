Madhuri Dixit’s debut web series has a new title, release date confirmed

The poster features an intense-looking Madhuri at the centre, while Manav Kaul, Sanjay Kapoor, Muskkaan Jaferi, Lakshvir Saran are seen around her.

Madhuri Dixit’s soon-to-be-released debut web series on Netflix has a new name. The web series, which was originally billed as Finding Anamika, will be called The Fame Game. Karan Johar announced the title change on his social media profile while sharing a new poster of the series.

The poster shared by Karan features an intense-looking Madhuri at the centre, while co-actors Manav Kaul, Sanjay Kapoor, Muskkaan Jaferi, Lakshvir Saran are seen around her. Suhasini Muley can be in the poster. From the looks of things, the photo seems to be a family portrait of Anamika, Madhuri’s character.

Karan wrote while sharing the poster: “There is always a hidden truth behind the curtain of fame and stardom. What is this truth in the life of Bollywood’s biggest star Anamika Anand? Know more soon. ‘The Fame Game’ series premieres 25th February, only on Netflix! #TheFameGame.”

The Fame Game’s official synopsis says Bollywood icon Anamika Anand (Madhuri) has it all before asking if her life was as perfect as it seemed or was it a perfectly crafted facade? The lines between what is real and what is often blurred in the world of glitz and glamour.

The Netflix series brings Sanjay and Madhuri back after almost two decades. The duo last shared screen space in Mohabbat in 1997. They are also remembered for their chemistry in Raja, a 1990s hit.

Sharing the poster of the series herself, Madhuri wrote about the character: “Ajnabi si hai uski duniya. Ankahi si hai uski kahani. Par ab woh aa rahi hai apni kahani lekar duniya ke samne (Her world seems stranger to her. Her story is never told. But now she is ready to tell her story to the world).”

Directed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar, the series is being produced by Dharmatic Entertainment. The family drama streams from February 25.