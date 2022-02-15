Madhavan’s Rocketry: the Nambi effect gets release date, fans elated on actors return to theatres with ‘phenomenal’ role

The movie is also his directorial debut and is based on Nambi Narayanan, an aerospace engineer with Indian Space Research Organisation who was accused of espionage.

Actor R Madhavan is returning to the big screen after a long hiatus on July 1 with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The movie is also his directorial debut and is based on Nambi Narayanan, an aerospace engineer with Indian Space Research Organisation who was accused of espionage.

The trailer for the film released long back but the release date was pushed several times. The film began its pre-production works in early 2017. Friends, fans flooded the social media page of Madhavan with congratulatory posts on the new announcement. Colleagues and actress Shilpa Shirodkar, filmmaker Mushtaq Sheikh are some of them. A fan wrote, “Heartiest congratulations Maddy sir. Everyone knows that you’re a versatile actor, now we are going to witness your brilliance in the direction sphere. Can’t wait anymore Maddy sir,”

Madhavan is also the writer of the film and will be seen playing the titular role of Nambi Narayanan. The movie was earlier scheduled for April 1st release. The film will be released in multiple languages. The story spans across Narayanan’s days as a graduate student at Princeton University, before exploring his work as a scientist and the espionage charges placed upon him.

Mahadevan stated that the film’s script has many differences from other biographical films and documentaries based on the former scientist, and suggested that he would not call the film a “biopic” but an “incisive investigation into a brilliant mind and India’s ambitious space technology”

Rocketry: The Nmabi Effect aalso stars Simran Bagga, Gulshan Grover, Ravi Raghavendra, Rajit Kapur, Misha Ghoshal, Karthik Kumar and Dinesh Prabhakar, and features superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya in a guest appearance. Produced by Varghese Moolan Pictures, TriColour films and 27th Investments, the film will be released in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Madhavan was last seen in Netflix’s Decoupled with Surveen Chawla. His other upcoming project is The Railway Men.