Madhavan visits set of Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha, showers praise on Hrithik Roshan

Madhavan said that he was totally blown away by the efforts made by the whole cast and crew of the film to mount the film at a higher pedestal.

Versatile actor R Madhavan recently visited the set of the Hindi remake of his super-hit film Vikram Vedha and returned visibly impressed with the set and showered praises on actor Hrithik Roshan who is playing the protagonist’s role in the Hindi remake of the film. Madhavan who has attained great name and fame not only in Tamil films but also some of the best Hindi films wrote on his twitter account that fellow actor Hrithik Roshan is going to rule the world. Madhavan said that he was totally blown away by the efforts made by the whole cast and crew of the film to mount the film at a higher pedestal.

Heaping praise on Roshan, Madhavan remarked that Roshan’s look and attitude during the shooting of the film was terrific and impressive. Wishing the Hindi version of the film the best wishes and luck, Madhavan predicted that the film is going to have ‘legendary’ and ‘historic’ written all over it. The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein fame actor also posted a photo he had clicked on the set of the film in which he can be seen outside the set of the film enjoying the mildly sunlit evening.

Totally Blown with what you guys have done in terms of the mounting of this film.. @iHrithik looks like he is going to rule the World ❤️❤️????????????????.. what an attitude and look man . Phew .. This one one has “historic” & “ legendary” written all over it bro. ❤️❤️ https://t.co/axRZiV248f — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 21, 2021

The tweet posted by Madhavan stirred his fans up and evinced positive reactions from them about the film. While some fans noted that they were eagerly looking forward to watching the film, others said that the film will make a blockbuster entry. Tamil film Vikram Vedha which is the original version of the film was released in the year 2019 and was received warmly both by film critics and the audience. The story of the film is based on the Indian folktale Baital Pachisi. While the Tamil version of the film had Madhavan in the role of Police Inspector and Vijay Sethupathi as the gangster in the film, the Hindi remake has Hrithik Roshan in the role of the inspector and Saif Ali Khan in the role of the gangster. It is pertinent to note that the director of the film remains the same pair who had directed the original Vikram Vedha namely Pushkar and Gayathri.