Madhavan documents ‘amusing but sad’ journey as he travels to Dubai

Actor R. Madhavan had one of his most “amusing but sad” flights while traveling from Dubai. The Rang De Basanti actor posted a series of videos on his Instagram account that showed him being the only person after immigration. It also appeared that he was the lone passenger on the flight. One of the videos shared by the actor also showed an exceptionally quiet business class lounge with no other person being present.

Madhavan wrote along with videos that he prayed for the pandemic to end soon so people could be with their loved ones.

Adah Sharma, another popular Telugu actor, commented on Madhavan’s post that the scenes seemed to be from a post-apocalyptic film.

Madhavan was travelling to Dubai on July 26 to shoot for Amriki Pandit, his upcoming film. He was among the few people who were allowed to travel on the route to the strict restrictions in place due to Covid-19. The outbreak of Covid-19 has disrupted air travel for the past couple of years, with many countries sealing their borders for travellers from nations with higher caseloads. India has also banned scheduled international travel, instead opting for air bubble arrangements.

Madhavan tested positive for Covid-19 in March when he was shooting for the Bhopal-leg of the film. The actor recently finished filming Decoupled, his series on Netflix.

Last seen in Maara, a Tamil film, Madhavan will be seen next in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, also his first directorial venture. The actor will essay the role of Nambi Narayanan, a former Indian Space Research Organisation aerospace engineer and scientist accused of espionage. The film has a stellar cast with the likes of Rajit Kapur (in the English and Hindi versions), Gulshan Grover, Mohan Raman, and Rajeev Ravindranathan starring. Suriya will also star as himself in a guest appearance in the Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam versions, while Shah Rukh Khan will make a guest appearance as himself in the Hindi, English, and Kannada versions.