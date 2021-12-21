Madhavan and Chetan Bhagat engage in a Twitter banter over movies and books; Here’s what it was all about

Madhavan plays the part of pulp fiction writer , Arya and a competitor to Chetan Bhagat in Decoupled.

Actor R Madhavan has been receiving rave reviews for his performance in Netflix show ‘Decoupled’ that released last Friday and now he is in news again over an “alleged” twitter war-of-words with co-actor and bestselling author Chetan Bhagat.

The writer of “Five Point Someone” has a brief appearance in the show where he plays himself. Madhavan too plays the part of pulp fiction writer and a competitor to Bhagat. Over Twitter they engaged in a verbal feud where the reel writer said he found his superhit movie ‘3 Idiots’ a better script than ‘Five Point Someone’- the former’s book where the movie was loosely based.

Although the Twitter feud was just a promotional stunt for the show, the followers of both had a gala time seeing the celebrities engage in tongue-in-cheek conversations. The feud started when Netflix India wanted to settle scores between books and movies and which is mightier. Chetan taking the occasion said its books and then movies based on his books. Madhavan, however, deferred and said his bias is for movies over books. Chetan asked his followers if anyone has ever said that a movie is better than the book.

My books, and the movies based on them ❤️ https://t.co/kqSwHMbfxn — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) December 20, 2021

Hey Chetan…My bias is movies > books????❤️ https://t.co/gL6HLfG5Uz — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) December 20, 2021

Have you ever heard anyone ever say the movie is better than the book? https://t.co/u2BYnoxEJe — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) December 20, 2021

It is then when Madhavan comes back with a witty retort that 3 Idiots is better than the book. The 47-year-old-writer in reply taking recourse to a popular idiom asked Madhavan to not try to convince people when they actually have made their mind and instead read his books. The actor then asked why he is in his new show, to which Bhagat replied he likes Pulitzer over pan masala branded award shows. The banter then stretches to Madhavan making Bhagat remember his iconic movie characters from Farhan Rastogi in 3 idiots to Maddy in Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mai.

You’re flaunting 3 Idiots to ME? Don’t try to preach to the choir, maybe you should go actually read my books ???? https://t.co/hwwgvuDqOa — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) December 20, 2021

Later both accepted the entire banter being scripted.

‘Decoupled’ is created by Manu Joseph and also stars Surveen Chawla. The show deals with a couple who has decided to separate and is trying to let the world know about and accept their decision, all wrapped in satire. The show also tries to critique hypocrisies interspersed in upper higher urban societies.