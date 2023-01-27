Luv Ranjan turns chef on the sets of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. Take a look

Luv Ranjan who is known for his impeccable take on love and relationships in modern times also has a hidden hobby that very few people know about. Luv is touted to be one of the best movie directors in today’s time, but not everyone is aware of the fact that he is a wonderful cook.

On the last day of the shoot, Luv decided to cook for the entire cast and crew as a gesture to express his gratitude towards the team who put in all the hard work to make the film along with him.

Since it was an impromptu plan and the team was working on a night shift, it was difficult to arrange for all the groceries. But, to Luv’s surprise, his entire team decided to arrange for the groceries from their respective houses.

By the end of it, the team managed to arrange for 16 kgs of cottage cheese/paneer to help Luv whip up items for everyone. As soon as the shoot wrapped up, Luv got on to cooking and treated his entire team to some lip-smacking dishes. A source from the set revealed, “Luv sir is an extremely warm-hearted man. Cooking for so many people on set is no joke, but he did it with so much love and passion. It was an extremely heart-touching gesture from his end that none of us will forget for the rest of our lives.”