Luka Chuppi vs Sonchiriya box office collections: Kartik-Kriti’s comedy beats Sushant’s Chambal tale

Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi earned Rs 32.13 crore in 3 days, while Sonchiriya collected Rs 4.60 crore, merely.

Kartik Aryan’s Luka Chuppi has outperformed Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sonchiriya at the box office. Both the films had released on Friday last week. Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi has garnered total earnings of Rs 32.13 crore during its first weekend.

Comparatively, Sushant and Bhumi Pedenekar’s Sonchiriya has been a disaster at the box office. The film’s earning in three days just touched Rs 4.60 crore.

#SonChiriya won tremendous acclaim, but, unfortunately, it did not convert into footfalls and numbers… Did improve slightly on Day 2 and 3, but the weekend total remains extremely low… Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 1.50 cr, Sun 1.90 cr. Total: ₹ 4.60 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 4, 2019

Despite stiff competition from Ajay Devgn’s Total Dhamaal, Luka Chuppi maintained a steady performance in its opening weekend. The film earned Rs 8.10 crore on Day 1, Rs 10.08 crore on Day 2 and Rs 14.04 crore on Day 3. Luka Chuppi is likely to continue strong on Day 4 too due to Mahashivratri festival, according to business analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh.

#LukaChuppi emerges a winner… Shows superb growth on Day 2 and 3… Biz doubles at many screens on Day 3… Has ₹ 30 cr+ weekend… Will remain strong today due to partial holiday [#Mahashivratri]… Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr, Sun 14.04 cr. Total: ₹ 32.13 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 4, 2019

Luka Chuppi witnessed good occupancy towards the evening and night shows and has been pulling both the young crowd as well as the family audience. It is an excellent start for a small budget film like Luka Chuppi.

Sonchiriya which is based on the story of a dacoit in Chambal has gained positive reviews from critics but hasn’t been impressive at the box office. On Friday and Saturday, Sonchiriya collected around Rs 2.70 crore and on Sunday Rs 1.90 crore. Factoring the first three-day collections of both Luka Chuppi and Sonchiriya, Luka Chuppi is the clear winner between the two.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Luka Chuppi is based on the concept of live-in relationship and the taboo associated with it in India. Apart from Kartik and Kriti, Luka Chuppi also features Aparshakti Khurana, Vinay Pathak and Pankaj Tripathi among others.