Luka Chuppi vs Sonchiriya box office collections: Kartik-Kriti’s comedy beats Sushant’s Chambal tale

By: | Published: March 4, 2019 4:55 PM

Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi earned Rs 32.13 crore in 3 days, while Sonchiriya collected Rs 4.60 crore, merely.

Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi earned Rs 32.13 crore in 3 days, while Sonchiriya collected Rs 4.60 crore, merely.

Kartik Aryan’s Luka Chuppi has outperformed Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sonchiriya at the box office. Both the films had released on Friday last week. Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi has garnered total earnings of Rs 32.13 crore during its first weekend.

Comparatively, Sushant and Bhumi Pedenekar’s Sonchiriya has been a disaster at the box office. The film’s earning in three days just touched Rs 4.60 crore.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Despite stiff competition from Ajay Devgn’s Total Dhamaal, Luka Chuppi maintained a steady performance in its opening weekend. The film earned Rs 8.10 crore on Day 1, Rs 10.08 crore on Day 2 and Rs 14.04 crore on Day 3. Luka Chuppi is likely to continue strong on Day 4 too due to Mahashivratri festival, according to business analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh.

Also Read: Total Dhamaal beats Golmaal 3 to become Ajay Devgn’s 3rd highest grosser

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Luka Chuppi witnessed good occupancy towards the evening and night shows and has been pulling both the young crowd as well as the family audience. It is an excellent start for a small budget film like Luka Chuppi.

Sonchiriya which is based on the story of a dacoit in Chambal has gained positive reviews from critics but hasn’t been impressive at the box office. On Friday and Saturday, Sonchiriya collected around Rs 2.70 crore and on Sunday Rs 1.90 crore. Factoring the first three-day collections of both Luka Chuppi and Sonchiriya, Luka Chuppi is the clear winner between the two.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Luka Chuppi is based on the concept of live-in relationship and the taboo associated with it in India. Apart from Kartik and Kriti, Luka Chuppi also features Aparshakti Khurana, Vinay Pathak and Pankaj Tripathi among others.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Luka Chuppi vs Sonchiriya box office collections: Kartik-Kriti’s comedy beats Sushant’s Chambal tale
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition