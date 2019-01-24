Luka Chuppi trailer out: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon’s hilarious take on live-in relationship is a laugh-riot!

By: | Published: January 24, 2019 6:58 PM

Luka Chuppi trailer: Special mention to the classic Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Vinay Pathak for their superb comic timing that only adds up to this engaging watch.

Luka Chuppi is scheduled to release on March 1.

Luka Chuppi trailer: The fact this is Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s first ever collaboration together in itself gives a reason for everyone to look forward to the film. And then when you know that it’s a rom-com, a complete family entertainer, you only realize that this is definitely going to be worth the wait. Few seconds into the trailer of Luka Chuppi and you will know what we are trying to say.

While the story revolves around a complicated love story where the guy wants to marry his girl but his headstrong girl wants to live-in first and then decide if they are meant to get married or not. It’s the crackling chemistry between Kriti and Kartik that will instantly win over your hearts. They look so refreshing and amazing together. Don’t be surprised if you get reminded of Kriti from Bareilly Ki Barfi or Kartik from Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

Perhaps, the wedding set up and the couple conflicts will take you back to their scenes from their previous films but overall, if you ask us to describe the Luka Chuppi trailer in two words then we would say it’s, “ENTERTAINMENT GUARANTEED”. In fact, it’s very relevant in today’s times considering how most of the couples can’t decide if they want to get married or not.

Watch Trailer:

Special mention to the classic Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Vinay Pathak for their superb comic timing that only adds up to this engaging watch. Directed by debutante Laxman Utekar, Lukka Chuppi is all set to hit the screens on March 1, 2019. How did you like the trailer?

