Luka Chuppi Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer crosses Rs 50 crore mark

The movie revolves around the story of a local television reporter.

Luka Chuppi Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi continues to receive immense love from the audience, so much so that the movie has reached close to Rs 50 crore mark. The film has so far collected Rs 49.67 crore at the end of day 6. The film has crossed Rs 50 crore today. The film was released on March 1.

Well known film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, taking to Twitter said that the film has so far earned Rs 49.67 crore in the domestic market. It earned Rs 8.01 crore on Friday, while it earned Rs 10.08 crore, Rs 14.04 crore, Rs 7.90 crore, Rs 5.04 crore and Rs 4.60 crore respectively on Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

“#LukaChuppi is rock-steady on Day 6… With Week 1 closing at ₹ 53 cr+, the job is done… It’s already a success, but how big success will be clear in Week 2… Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr, Sun 14.04 cr, Mon 7.90 cr, Tue 5.04 cr, Wed 4.60 cr. Total: ₹ 49.67 cr. India biz,” he tweeted.

Film’s producer Dinesh Vijan while talking about the film told Indian Express, “Overwhelmed with the response! We are thrilled that the audiences have loved and appreciated the film so much. The film has held strong during the week too, and that gives us immense pride. Thank you for all making it a success.”

The movie revolves around the story of a local television reporter who falls in love with a headstrong woman. In the movie, both lead characters decide to live-in but soon their families decided to join them leading to chaos and laughter.

The film has been directed by Laxman Utekar and also has Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Vinay Pathak among others in important roles. In the overseas market, the film has so far collected $440,705 in the US and earned 63,730 pounds in the UK. In New Zealand, the movie earned, NZD 57,702 and in Malaysia MR 5,747.