Luka Chuppi Box Office Collection Day 1: Good public review hand Kartik Aaryan his biggest opener

Luka Chuppi Starcast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Alka Amin

Luka Chuppi Director: Laxman Utekar

Luka Chuppi Producer: Dinesh Vijan

Luka Chuppi Box Office: The year’s first bonafide romantic comedy released yesterday and has turned put to be a winner at the box office. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer tells love story of a small-town TV reporter from Mathura who falls in love with a headstrong woman and they decide for a live-in and fake marriage to convince neighbours and suspecting relatives.

The movie has given Kartik Aaryan his biggest opening till date scoring over Eight crore rupees at the box office. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adrash tweeted, “LukaChuppi is Kartik Aaryan’s biggest opener. Opening day business –

2019: Luka Chuppi ₹ 8.01 crore

2015: Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 ₹ 6.80 crore

2018: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety ₹ 6.42 crore

2011: Pyaar Ka Punchnama – which shot Kartik to fame – had collected ₹ 92 lakhs on Day 1. India biz.”

Taran Adarsh added that Luka Chuppi has earned more than other sleeper hits of last year like Alia Bhatt’s Raazi, Rajkumar Rao’s Stree and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho. All the three films went on to make over 100 crore lifetime collection. Taran Adarsh tweeted: “Luka Chuppi has superb day 1. Springs a big, big surprise. Opens bigger than Raazi [₹ 7.53 cr], Stree [₹ 6.83 cr] and Badhaai Ho [₹ 7.29 cr]. Strong word of mouth should ensure impressive growth on Day 2 and 3. Fri ₹ 8.01 cr. India biz.”

#LukaChuppi has superb Day 1… Springs a big, big surprise… Opens bigger than #Raazi [₹ 7.53 cr], #Stree [₹ 6.83 cr] and #BadhaaiHo [₹ 7.29 cr]… Strong word of mouth should ensure impressive growth on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 8.01 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2019



In his one word review Adarsh called Luka Chuppi a “WINNER” and gave three and a half star rating. He added, “A situational comedy with a message. Relatable premise, clean humour, foot tapping music, loads of entertainment. Superb climax. Kartik Aaryan top notch, Kriti Sanon damn good. Recommended!”

The collection of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Luka Chuppi’ which hit the theatres on March 01, 2019 is expected to increase on weekend on account of a positive word of mouth. Since its release, the movie is getting positive response from the audience. Kartik and Kriti are getting all the praises by moviegoers. Watch how cinephiles have reacted to Luka Chuppi:

The film has created buzz since it first poster came out on 23 January 2019. The trailer of the film was released on 24 January 2019. Film’s producer Dinesh Vijan said that the film won’t be released in Pakistan due to the Pulwama Attack that happened in Jammu and Kashmir on 14 February.