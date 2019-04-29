Lucifer scripts another big record! Mohanlal thanks Army, Air Force families in Pathankot

Mohanlal starrer Lucifer has scripted several records at the box office. Yet another unusual record has been set, which actor Mohanlal has tweeted about, 'It is for the first time in Pathankot that the special show of a South Indian movie was held. Big thanks to the Army Air Force families for bringing Lucifer to the audience here." Mohanlal starrer 'Lucifer' has created a record as the fastest Malayalam film to enter the 150 crore club at the worldwide box office. In just 21 days, the Mohanlal starrer grossed Rs 150 crore worldwide! Mohanlal starrer 'Pulimurugan' is the only other Malayalam film that had earlier crossed the Rs 160 crore mark at the box office. Mohanlal FB post: It\u2019s for the first time in Pathankot that the special show of a South Indian movie was held. Big thanks to the Army Air Force families for bringing #Lucifer to the audience there. pic.twitter.com\/yxAy77yEPi \u2014 Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 26, 2019 Beneath the rage..is a story untold! #Lucifer pic.twitter.com\/QlYWPqCFZo \u2014 Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) April 18, 2019 \u0d2e\u0d39\u0d3e\u0d35\u0d3f\u0d1c\u0d2f\u0d24\u0d4d\u0d24\u0d3f\u0d28\u0d4d\u0d31\u0d46 \u0d2e\u0d39\u0d3e \u0d38\u0d2e\u0d4d\u0d2e\u0d3e\u0d28\u0d19\u0d4d\u0d19\u0d7e! #Lucifer ???? pic.twitter.com\/nZCsNP7KBw \u2014 Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) April 25, 2019 The super success of #Lucifer in the international arena should open the eyes of the #Malayalam film industry. And encourage makers of #Malayalam films to explore newer markets, besides the traditional ones, of course. @comScore \u2014 taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 7, 2019 Referring to the 'super success' of 'Lucifer', trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film's international success should open the eyes of the Malayalam film industry. The tweet also called out to Malayalam filmmakers to explore newer markets besides the traditional ones. The Prithviraj Sukumaran debut directorial 'Lucifer' has emerged as one of the biggest hits in Malayalam cinema, not just in Kerala theatres but in overseas markets such as the US and the UAE. The film continues to run to full houses in most theatres in Kerala even after a month of release. READ: 'Lucifer' Box Office Day 4: 'Earth-shattering opening', Mohanlal movie creates a path-breaking record in US and UAE In 'Lucifer', Manju Warrier played a leading role opposite Mohanlal as 'Priyadarshini.' Since the launch of 'Lucifer', Manju Warrier has been active on Facebook, sharing images, trailers, videos, and updates about the film. Following the lackluster box office performance of 'Tiyaan' and 'Kammara Sambhavam', Murali Gopy, writer of 'Lucifer', has every reason to cheer the thunderous success of the Mohanlal starrer. Gopy had stated earlier that 'Lucifer' is meant to be a franchise, which is clearly the way the narrative of the film has been structured in terms of plotting its progression. Hinting at the significance of 'continuity' of the film, the actor-turned-writer expressed happiness that the film has become such a massive hit and that the box office jinx is finally broken.