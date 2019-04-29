Lucifer scripts another big record! Mohanlal thanks Army, Air Force families in Pathankot

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: April 29, 2019 12:31:17 PM

Hinting at the significance of 'continuity' of the film, the actor-turned-writer expressed happiness that the film has become such a massive hit and that the box office jinx is finally broken.

Lucifer movie, Lucifer Malayalam movie, Lucifer Malayalam movie poster, Lucifer Malayalam movie location, Lucifer Malayalam movie latest news, Lucifer box office collections, Lucifer Malayalam movie songs, Lucifer Malayalam movie download, MohanlalHinting at the significance of ?continuity? of the film, the actor-turned-writer expressed happiness that the film has become such a massive hit and that the box office jinx is finally broken.

Mohanlal starrer Lucifer has scripted several records at the box office. Yet another unusual record has been set, which actor Mohanlal has tweeted about, ‘It is for the first time in Pathankot that the special show of a South Indian movie was held. Big thanks to the Army Air Force families for bringing Lucifer to the audience here.”

Mohanlal starrer ‘Lucifer’ has created a record as the fastest Malayalam film to enter the 150 crore club at the worldwide box office. In just 21 days, the Mohanlal starrer grossed Rs 150 crore worldwide!

Mohanlal starrer ‘Pulimurugan’ is the only other Malayalam film that had earlier crossed the Rs 160 crore mark at the box office.

Mohanlal FB post:

Referring to the ‘super success’ of ‘Lucifer’, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film’s international success should open the eyes of the Malayalam film industry. The tweet also called out to Malayalam filmmakers to explore newer markets besides the traditional ones.

The Prithviraj Sukumaran debut directorial ‘Lucifer’ has emerged as one of the biggest hits in Malayalam cinema, not just in Kerala theatres but in overseas markets such as the US and the UAE. The film continues to run to full houses in most theatres in Kerala even after a month of release.

READ: ‘Lucifer’ Box Office Day 4: ‘Earth-shattering opening’, Mohanlal movie creates a path-breaking record in US and UAE

In ‘Lucifer’, Manju Warrier played a leading role opposite Mohanlal as ‘Priyadarshini.’ Since the launch of ‘Lucifer’, Manju Warrier has been active on Facebook, sharing images, trailers, videos, and updates about the film.

Following the lackluster box office performance of ‘Tiyaan’ and ‘Kammara Sambhavam’, Murali Gopy, writer of ‘Lucifer’, has every reason to cheer the thunderous success of the Mohanlal starrer. Gopy had stated earlier that ‘Lucifer’ is meant to be a franchise, which is clearly the way the narrative of the film has been structured in terms of plotting its progression.

Hinting at the significance of ‘continuity’ of the film, the actor-turned-writer expressed happiness that the film has become such a massive hit and that the box office jinx is finally broken.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Lucifer scripts another big record! Mohanlal thanks Army, Air Force families in Pathankot
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition