Lucifer: Legends reunite! Mohanlal and Fazil share screen space after more than 30 years

For both Mohanlal and Fazil, their creative collaboration had just begun a long association, both personal and professional at the beginning of their careers.

More than thirty years passed-by after which a historic sequence has been made for fans of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Fazil, the filmmaker who introduced Lal to the world of cinema. Yes, the titans of Malayalam cinema are back together in this film. Better still, they share screen space again after more than thirty years. Indeed, a long, long wait for fans.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s action thriller starring Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, and Tovino is creating path-breaking records at the box office worldwide. Be it in the US, the UAE and across theatres in India, the movie is breaking records at the box office. For fans of Malayalam cinema, one of the most memorable moments from the film is the presence of the noted filmmaker Fazil, who makes a full-length appearance as a priest in the film. No doubt, Murali Gopi’s script has done wonders to spin the success quotient of this action thriller which brings together the two much-loved legends of Malayalam cinema together.

The duo’s first acting sequence together in ‘Nokkethadhoorathu Kannum Nattu’ in 1985 remains one of the most loved and popular sequences in Malayalam cinema. Thirty-five years after ‘Nokkethadhoorathu Kannum Nattu’, Fazil is seen sharing screen space with superstar Mohanlal in Prithviraj’s directorial debut ‘Lucifer’. For the audience, the few scenes showing Fazil and Mohanlal in the same frame are a big treat and a definite highlight of ‘Lucifer’.

Not to forget, it is director Fazil who introduced Mohanlal to the world of Malayalam cinema through his own directorial debut titled ‘Manjil Virinja Pookal’ in 1980. Be it choreography, screenplay, costume and even the finest nuance of film making technique, Fazil’s ‘ movie ‘Manjil Virinja Pookal’ set new benchmarks of excellence in Malayalam cinema.

Mohanlal, who made his debut through Fazil’s film, played the villain’s role to perfection in Fazil’s directorial debut. He impressed the audience to the extent that he outdid the established hero, thereby redefining the role and scope of portraying an on-screen villain.

Together, their most notable and loved collaboration came through ‘Manichitrathazhu’ in 1993, which won the National Film award for the best popular film providing whole entertainment. The film was later made into many Indian languages including Hindi starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyya’, the 2007 blockbuster hit in Bollywood.