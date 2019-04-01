Lucifer Box Office Day 4: ‘Earth shattering opening’! Mohanlal movie creates path-breaking record in US, UAE, India

According to various reports, Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial debut earned Rs 25 crore net in Kerala alone. In the coming days, trade analysts expect "Lucifer' to earn Rs 50 crore worldwide.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial debut ‘Lucifer’ starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead role has received a ‘thunderous’ opening at the box office, according to trade analysts. Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai has tweeted out that the Mohanlal action entertainer scripted ‘earth-shattering’ box office opening record worldwide. It is already created a record opening in the US, the UAE region and ranked at no 3 in Chennai theatres. The weekend trend further indicates that the Mohanlal-Manju Warrier starrer is gaining momentum across the country and worldwide.

According to trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai, the Mohanlal entertainer is turning out to be a path-breaking box office hit for Malayalam cinema. The film has opened up new business avenues especially in the lucrative overseas markets such as the US, UAE and across multiplexes in India.

During the first opening weekend, the Mohanlal starrer ranked at no 3 at the box office in Chennai city. Also, in Chennai, all multiplexes have increased their shows for the weekend.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is receiving positive reviews on social media platforms. The earnings reported worldwide indicate that ‘Lucifer’ is already setting box office records at the box office. The action thriller has brought together an array of popular stars such as Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino and
a notable cameo by eminent filmmaker Faasil, playing the role of an elderly priest.

Vivek Oberoi’s performance in ‘Lucifer’ has been well-received worldwide. The actor had paired with Mohanlal in the Bollywood film, ‘Company’.

Manju Warrier portrays the female lead in ‘Lucifer’ and has garnered positive responses on social media and several news reports.

