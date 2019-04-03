Lucifer box office collection: Mohanlal’s film sets box office on fire; mints more money

The film is dominating the box office in the state of Kerala, minting more money (IE)

Lucifer Box Office Collection Day 6: Mohanlal starrer Malayalam film, Lucifer has kept a steady audience impression, drawing more number of viewers day after day, ever since it was released on March 28. The film is dominating the box office in the state of Kerala, minting more money. Along with Mohanlal, the film also stars Vivek Oberoi, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier as well as Tovino Thomas. According to an Indian Express report, Ramesh Bala, film trade analyst had earlier stated that the film, Lucifer has made more than Rs 50 crore gross during the opening weekend at the worldwide box office and has become the fastest Malayalam film to do so. Despite its limited shows, the audience has been crowding cinema halls to catch the screenings.

Shubhra Gupta, the Indian Express critic gave the film 2.5 stars. In her review, she stated that Lucifer as a film validates that Prithviraj has a flair for direction, and the ability to elevate the drama, and keep things going smoothly. She also suggested in her review to lop off some running time bringing down the ear-shattering background music, and to also present women characters who could do, not just do as they are being told.

Manju Warrier, actress and dancer who also stars in Lucifer had earlier shared in an interview that the film is getting a positive response. The audience is also sharing fascinating observations regarding the movie. She added that the confidence which Prithviraj had while shooting, the movie gave hope to all of them and that they commit to every film with the hope and prayer that it turns out to be a hit. But eventually, the result depends upon the tastes and attitude of the audience and the way they welcome the film, she explained. Warrier is one of the most successful actresses of the Malayalam film industry and is considered to be the only female superstar of Malayalam cinema. Interestingly, the Lucifer marks the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran, who also stars in the film.