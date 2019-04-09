Lucifer box office collection: Mohanlal starrer storms past a whopping 100 crore mark in just 10 days!

By: | Updated: April 9, 2019 12:39 AM

For movie buffs, it would have been nothing less than exciting to watch these two iconic figures in the Malayalam film industry shared screen space after more than two decades.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s action thriller ‘Lucifer’ starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal scripts history in terms of box office collection in the Malayalam film industry. In just 8 days, Mohanlal ’s latest film ‘Lucifer’ has earned a whopping Rs 100 crore so far from its worldwide ticket sales! Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film is a ‘trendsetter’ for Malayalam films internationally.

He further observed that earlier Malayalam films used to record big numbers in certain markets such as the UAE and GCC in particular, but Lucifer is doing exceptional business everywhere despite other languages movies posing tough competition, the trade analyst tweeted.

“This is truly humbling,” Malayalam super star Mohanlal has tweeted today, pointing out that this film is being launched into uncharted territories.

The Mohanlal-Manju Warrier starrer is scripting success across international markets, particularly in the United States and the Gulf region. The film has now set a new benchmark for box office success in the Malayalam industry by crossing the 100 crore mark within ten days.

READ: ‘Earth-shattering box office opening for Mohanlal starrer; Lucifer creates path-breaking records in the US, UAE

Earlier, trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai had tweeted out that the Mohanlal-Manju Warrier starrer is a path breaking hit for the entire Malayalam film industry. He observed, as did other trade analysts, that the film has brought forth new business opportunities in the overseas markets such as the US and the UAE. This is apart from the multiplexes and theatres across India.

For Mohanlal fans, this is a visual treat as the action thriller brings together Mohanlal and Prithviraj on screen together for the first time ever! For the audience, this visual delight comes along with a star-studded array of fine actors such as Sai Kumar, Manju Warrier, Vivek Oberoi, Tovino and Indrajith, among others.

On the day of ‘Lucifer’s release, actor-turned-director Prithviraj took to Twitter, dedicating his debut directorial to the memory of his father, veteran Malayalam actor Sukumaran.

A noteworthy mention is the full length appearance of renowned film maker Faasil, who had launched Mohanlal in his debut directorial, ‘Manjil Virinja Pookal.’

